U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield, will hold town hall meetings in Linn and Benton counties on Monday, Aug. 20.

DeFazio, who represents Oregon's 4th Congressional District, will start the day at the Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St., at noon.

He will be at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th St. SE, at 2 p.m. and the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe, at 5:30 p.m.

Other Town Halls will be held on:

August 9

Springfield (seniors): 3:30-4:30 p.m., Willamalane Adult Activity Center, 215 W. C St.

Eugene: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Lane Community College, Downtown Campus, 101 W. 10th Ave.

August 21

Cottage Grove: 1-2 p.m., City Hall, 400 East Main St.

Roseburg: 5:15-6:15 p.m., City Hall, SE 900 Douglas Ave.

August 28

Florence: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Siuslaw Public Library, 1460 9th St.

Coos Bay: 5-6 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave.

August 29

Reedsport: 12-1 p.m., Reedsport Community Center, 451 Winchester Ave.

Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.

