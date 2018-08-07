U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield, will hold town hall meetings in Linn and Benton counties on Monday, Aug. 20.
DeFazio, who represents Oregon's 4th Congressional District, will start the day at the Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St., at noon.
He will be at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th St. SE, at 2 p.m. and the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe, at 5:30 p.m.
Other Town Halls will be held on:
August 9
Springfield (seniors): 3:30-4:30 p.m., Willamalane Adult Activity Center, 215 W. C St.
Eugene: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Lane Community College, Downtown Campus, 101 W. 10th Ave.
August 21
Cottage Grove: 1-2 p.m., City Hall, 400 East Main St.
Roseburg: 5:15-6:15 p.m., City Hall, SE 900 Douglas Ave.
August 28
Florence: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Siuslaw Public Library, 1460 9th St.
Coos Bay: 5-6 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave.
August 29
Reedsport: 12-1 p.m., Reedsport Community Center, 451 Winchester Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.