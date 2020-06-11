DeFazio calls Justice in Policing Act 'bold' reform

He pointed to counties where law enforcement agencies have been basically disbanded due to budget cuts and what has replaced them has been “vigilantism”.

DeFazio said he has been impressed by communities where racial equality protests have been peaceful.

“Lawful, peaceful protests are a great way to bring about change,” DeFazio said. “In my generation, it was about the Vietnam War and before that, it was the Civil Rights movement. I still serve with John Lewis, a great civil rights leader. He was beaten to the ground and never lifted a hand. His non-violent protest worked.”

DeFazio said that unfortunately, the promise of civil rights has not been fully delivered for persons of color.

“It is reflected day-to-day and it is a shame,” he said. “Protesters are shining a light on this and we will see major changes in our country.”

DeFazio said some cities, like Portland, are already adopting police reforms.

