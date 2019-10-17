SWEET HOME — About 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, the Sweet Home Police Department found a 49-year-old man about 100 yards off the road in the 1400 block of 24th Ave.
The man was identified as Kevin Ray Porter, who appeared to have died of natural causes.
Police Chief Jeff Lynn said foul play is not suspected and Porter’s family has been notified.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel responded to the scene and transported Mr. Porter’s body.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Cyndi Pichardo at 541-367-5181.