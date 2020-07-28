Darrin Lane is new county administrative officer

Darrin Lane started working for the Linn County Road Department even before he earned his civil engineering degree from Oregon State University.
“I started as an intern the summer between my junior and senior years,” Lane said. “And I was fortunate enough to be offered a job right out of college.”
But this week, Lane will move his office from the Road Department complex on Ferry Street into the Linn County Courthouse. He is the new county administrative officer, succeeding Ralph Wyatt, who has retired after 28 years.
As a going-away present, Road Department staffers presented Lane with an insulated coffee mug that was inscribed “I’d rather be working at LCRD” — the Linn County Road Department.
Linn County has a policy of promoting from within, and the Board of Commissioners never looked outside the nearly 700-member staff for Wyatt’s replacement.
“Over the last 20-plus years, Darrin has been the consummate team player and has done an outstanding job with our road department,” Board Chairman Roger Nyquist said. “He has the trust of the team at the county, which is important. We think he is going to do a great job.”
In addition to his “day job” as roadmaster and his weekend job with the Oregon National Guard, Lane served five years on the Millersburg City Council.
Lane said he has been interested in the job opportunity for some time.
“I thought my chances were slim, but I’m grateful for this opportunity,” Lane said.
Lane was promoted to roadmaster after just four years on the job, due to the retirement of Neal Michael.
Lane has been responsible for about 78 employees and an annual budget of about $39 million. In his new job, he will oversee more than 650 employees and a budget of about $177 million a year.
“Ralph (Wyatt) has been extremely open and helpful,” Lane said. “I have always believed in learning from my bosses and emulating their good points. Ralph is so talented and has earned so much respect from department heads and employees across the board. He listens and then brings an issue to a conclusion.”
Lane said he is most proud of the Highway 34 and Seven Mile Lane intersection and traffic light project.
“I think it has the potential to save many lives,” Lane said.
Linn County has more than 1,140 miles of roads and 336 bridges, Lane said.
“I would say the most satisfying part of this job has been working with people dedicated to their jobs,” Lane said. “I also like helping people solve problems. We have a lot of people working very closely together. Sometimes there are disagreements, and I enjoy helping them solve those issues.”
Lane said he has always admired how Wyatt and the Board of Commissioners have given department heads the freedom to do their jobs without being micromanaged.
Lane said he doesn’t envision making major changes in how the county operates, but he believes a human resources manager may be necessary in the future.
“We have nearly 700 employees, and the world is changing,” Lane said. “Ralph has been handling the HR issues. There are so many global laws and liabilities today.”
Lane said he has always believed when someone takes on a new job, they “should do so with enthusiasm and with some new ideas on how to make things better.”
Lane said his goal is to meet with every department head within the first six months on the job and ask them for three priorities they would like to see changed or improved upon.
“Then we can determine which issues rise to the top of those lists overall,” Lane said.
Lane said his management style is to “receive as much input as possible from as many stakeholders as possible and then zero in on the best solutions. I am very inclusive, but I can make the tough decisions when it comes time.”
Long-time Road Department employee Wayne Mink will succeed Lane as roadmaster.
Mink is a civil engineer who started working for Linn County in 1999. He joined the bridge crew in 2012 and became operations manager in 2016.
