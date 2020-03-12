DARE program returns to Sweet Home schools

SWEET HOME — The DARE program is coming back to Sweet Home schools, student resource officer Geoff Hamlin told the City Council Tuesday evening.
Hamlin, who has been a Sweet Home officer since 2012, said he kicked off the program two weeks ago at Oak Heights elementary school. The theme is “Keepin’ It Real.”
The DARE acronym stands for for Drug Abuse Resistance Education and it also stands for Define the problem, Assess your choices, Respond using facts and information and Evaluate your decision.
“It’s a complete course for fifth- and sixth-grade students,” Hamlin said. “This new program uses real stories from other DARE students.”
Hamlin said he took part in the DARE program in the early 1990s; it had a positive influence in his life.
Hamlin said the program meets the state’s Common Core education standards.
“We hope to get community members involved,” Hamlin said. “All of the students who complete the program will get a T-shirt. Next year we plan to be in all the elementary schools and in a couple years, get into the seventh through ninth grades.”
Hamlin said the new DARE program is more “evidence based” because just saying no to drugs wasn’t working.
Hamlin said program meets weekly for 45 minutes per session.
Hamlin said the DARE program is covering the cost of program materials for the first year.
He said there are 19 other programs gearing up statewide.
“I’m ecstatic to see DARE come back,” Mayor Greg Mahler said.
Councilman James Goble praised Hamlin’s work in the schools, noting that Hamlin has a special way with kids that is working well.
In other business, the council:
— Received an update from Boys & Girls Club executive director Kris Latimer. She said the total budget to operate the clubs in Lebanon and Sweet Home is about $2.6 million. In Sweet Home, more than 500 kids are involved in athletic programs, 100 students participate in the 21st Century program that focuses on education and enrichment, and more than 140 youngsters in kindergarten through sixth-grades take part in daily after-school programs. Latimer said that for older students, workforce development is emphasized through the Training Teens for Tomorrow program. The annual Career Expo attracts more than 1,200 students and 33 businesses. Latimer said 37% of the Sweet Home club’s budget is generated by the annual auction and individual donations, 16 percent comes from grants and contracts, 33% comes from the 21st Century Grant and program fees, and sponsorships make up the remainder of the budget.
— Approved application for a grant to begin planning to implement HB 2001, which requires communities with more than 10,000 people to develop housing implementation plans including a housing needs analysis.
— Approved revisions to the city’s Personnel Policies.