SWEET HOME — A 56-year-old woman from Dallas died Sunday about 11:345 a.m. in a single-vehicle accident near milepost 34 on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home.
According to the Oregon State Police, Victoria Hotson was riding a 2002 Kawasaki ZX6 motorcycle traveling eastbound when the vehicle veered off the road and struck a guardrail on the west side of the highway.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hwy 20 westbound lane at milepost 34 was closed for three hours following the crash. OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
