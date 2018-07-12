EUGENE — Cycle Oregon WEEKENDER riders will travel Saturday through the Brownsville and Crawfordsville areas.
The event will be based at the Erb Memorial Union on the University of Oregon campus.
Saturday route options are: 10, 41 and 76 miles, Sunday routes are: 17, 39, and 58 miles.
Routes on Saturday travel generally northeast of Eugene through Mohawk, Marcola, Crawfordsville, Brownsville and Coburg.
Sunday’s routes are primarily southeast of Eugene visiting Springfield, Jasper, Lowell, and Creswell.
Both days’ routes make extensive use of Eugene’s network of dedicated bike paths for travel through the areas closest to U of O campus and Springfield.
Cycle Oregon is committed to encourage more people to ride bikes. With the recently re-named WEEKENDER event, Cycle Oregon hopes to reach and foster a larger community of people who enjoy cycling who in turn help fulfill Cycle Oregon’s larger mission of economic development statewide.
For more information visit: http://cycleoregon.com/ride/weekender/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.