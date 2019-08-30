The Cumberland Church has a safe place to land, but its future's still up in the air.
The Cumberland Community Events Center — a five-member board hoping to save the 1892 building — has raised the necessary $28,000 to hire an architect and obtain a site plan. However, it still needs $55,000 to move the church down the block to an empty lot owned by the city of Albany.
The city purchased the Queen Anne-style church in 2000 with plans to move it to make room for a road project. That project changed direction and the church was left sitting at the corner of Main Street and Santiam Road with no immediate plans for its future.
In 2018, the city council agreed to work with the group to see if the building — which Restore Oregon named one of 12 most endangered places in the state that year — could be relocated. And while the city has footed the bill for electricity and other basic costs of ownership, City Manager Peter Troedsson said more substantial costs are around the corner.
“As with any other old building, there are substantial and recurring maintenance costs,” he said. “What faces us now is the need to replace the roof, an expense for which we’re not budgeted.”
Cumberland Community Events Center President Emma Eaton said the roof had been repaired and so replacing it was not urgent. Instead, the group is focusing on the next steps: getting approval from the city to move the church, and then actually move it.
Once the church is placed on its new foundation, the group hopes to build its reputation as a community center and focusing on rehabbing the building's exterior. Inside, plans detail an open space that can be used for events, banquets and weddings.
“It will be a self-sustaining building,” said board member Teri Plagmann, who noted that the group could charge rental fees to use the facility. Eaton said the group may also start a foundation to fund the church as well.
So far, fundraising efforts have been local.
“We got a grant for $3,500 from Restore Oregon,” Eaton said. The rest, she noted, was from private donations.
Since efforts began to save the church, the group has opened it to public groups to use as a platform to share their ideas. A local group hoping to construct a tiny home village in Albany for the homeless presented at the church last month. On Sept. 17, board member Camron Settlemier will give a presentation on photographs he took while in Alaska.
“It’s an example of the kind of activity the church could be used for,” Eaton said.
Other activities over the past year have included a safe trick-or-treat event and Christmas decorating parties. The group plans to continue those events this year as well.
“The more we do, the more aware people are that we’re here,” Eaton said. “That’s our intent to prove it’s a viable place for events.”
As for a timeline on when the church may be moved, the group said it's difficult to speculate.
“A lot depends on the city,” Plagmann said.
The group is expected to appear before the city council on Sept. 25 to give a status update after celebrating its first year as a group on Aug. 8.