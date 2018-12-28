The Linn County Cultural Coalition is accepting proposals for grants to fund projects that will promote and improve access to the arts, history and local heritage, and for humanities-related activities in Linn County.
The Coalition is non-profit and is affiliated with the Oregon State Cultural Trust, which promotes and strengthens cultural activities in Oregon. The Trust’s goal is to build a $200 million endowment aimed at providing a stable funding source for art, heritage and humanities interests throughout the state.
The Coalition may allocate up to $20,000 in grants that typically range between $250 and $2,500 each.
Proposals must address the arts, history and heritage and/or humanities in a manner that promotes and protects cultural activities and assets of Linn County. Proposals must be submitted and signed by an authorized officer of a sponsoring tax-exempt non-profit sponsoring organization. Organizations or individuals who do not have their own tax-exempt status may be sponsored by a nonprofit that does.
In the past, grants have supported arts and history-related projects such as the Pioneer Association’s Village of Learning in Brownsville; the Lebanon Community Foundation’s 4th of July Star Spangled Celebration; the purchaser of sound equipment for cultural events in Scio; the procession of the species parade in Albany and the Mill City-based Santiam Hearts to Arts programs.
Application deadline is Feb. 11 and should be dropped off or mailed to the Linn County Parks Department, 3010 Ferry St. SW, Albany.
Applications are available at: www.linnculture.org and the Linn County Parks Department, 3010 Ferry St. SW, Albany.
They may also be picked up at: the Albany Visitors Association, 110 3rd Ave.; Scio City Hall, 38957 NW 1st Ave.; KGAL radio, 36991 KGAL Drive, Lebanon; The New Era, 1313 Main St., Sweet Home.
For more information, call Audie Heikkila at 503-394-3389 or Brian Carroll at 541-867-391 or bcarroll@co.linn.or.us.