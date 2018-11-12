SWEET HOME — Firefighters from the Oregon Department of Forestry and private landowners including Cascade Timber Consulting, responded Monday morning to escaped slash burns along the Calapooia Main Line, Wiley Creek and Moose Mountain areas east of Sweet Home.
Four fires were burning and reportedly had started as slash burns on logged forest lands.
Milt Moran, president of Cascade Timber Consulting, said two of the fires were threatening CTC property in the Wiley Creek area, but about noon, the fires had been held within the logged areas.
A dispatcher at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sweet Home unit confirmed the fires, but could not comment on their status.