Try 1 month for 99¢

SWEET HOME — Firefighters from the Oregon Department of Forestry and private landowners including Cascade Timber Consulting, responded Monday morning to escaped slash burns along the Calapooia Main Line, Wiley Creek and Moose Mountain areas east of Sweet Home.

Four fires were burning and reportedly had started as slash burns on logged forest lands.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Milt Moran, president of Cascade Timber Consulting, said two of the fires were threatening CTC property in the Wiley Creek area, but about noon, the fires had been held within the logged areas.

A dispatcher at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sweet Home unit confirmed the fires, but could not comment on their status.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.

0
0
2
2
2

Tags

Reporter