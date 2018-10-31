Six-year-old Wyatt McKinley went as an astronaut for Halloween, complete with a cardboard spaceship with plastic plant pots as booster rockets and a secret compartment in the nose for candy.
Wyatt, of Philomath, and his spaceship stood out Wednesday afternoon among the hundreds of store-bought costumes on display by families trick-or-treating at downtown businesses in Corvallis.
Blake McKinley, Wyatt’s dad, said he and Wyatt built the spaceship together over about a week.
“He’s old enough now to help out, so we got some cardboard boxes and started cutting and taping,” Blake said.
He added that seeing how much Wyatt loved the reaction he got made the work worthwhile.
“I wanted him to get a sense of accomplishment from doing something himself,” he said.
Wyatt was out trick-or-treating with his friend and fellow 6-year-old Ryder Gee, who was dressed as a firefighter with a homemade cardboard fire truck, which also had a secret candy compartment. Blake McKinley said that although Ryder and Wyatt are close friends, the costumes weren’t really coordinated in advance.
Harrison Scott, 9, of Corvallis, went out dressed as Bob Ross with his twin sister Lillian Scott. Ross, who hosted a painting television show on PBS, died in 1995. There was at least one other kid dressed as Ross, who has become a figure beloved on the internet since his death.
Harrison said he picked out an outfit that looked like Ross’ style of dress and ordered a wig.
“I just like Bob Ross,” he said. “I think he’s really funny.”
He added that he liked Ross’ famous line about “happy little trees.”
Gage Penselin, a fourth-grader from Corvallis, also developed his own Minecraft keeper costume by combining a store-bought outfit with a head he made himself, from a cardboard box with colored paper glued on and covered with clear tape to protect it from rain.
He said he saw other kids dressed as Minecraft characters, but liked his outfit the best.
“It’s really fun,” he said of making his own costume. “Instead of going to buy something you get to do what you want.”