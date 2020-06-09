Crawfordsville landowners appeal LUBA ruling

The Henthornes and Merrill were asking for the rezone so they could proceed with determining how many septic tanks and potable water wells could be developed and, therefore, how many lots could be platted. They were shooting for about 20 sites of 5 acres each.

“We’ve elected to appeal LUBA’s decision to the Oregon Court of Appeals,” Merrill said. “Regardless of how many years it takes, we’ll keep chipping away at this until we get there. Our opponents aren’t fighting for wildlife, they are fighting to control surrounding landowners and make sure they’re the last to build.”

Merrill said the Henthornes spent decades trying to turn the property from “sparsely forested oak savanna to a productive tree farm, going well beyond the efforts a commercial tree farmer would attempt with intent to see any profit.”

Merrill said the plan concerning the big game habitat overlay is to set aside permanent wildlife easements that would be managed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. There would be setbacks of up to 300 feet from adjoining lands, clustering of homesites and improvements on about 1 acre of each tract, with the balance of the property managed as oak savanna for wildlife.