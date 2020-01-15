Crabtree property searched Wednesday morning

CRABTREE — Members of the Linn County Regional SWAT and Marion County SWAT teams executed a drug-oriented search warrant at two properties in the Crabtree area early Wednesday morning. Some 25 persons were detained as of 11 a.m.

More than a dozen SWAT members were still combing through travel trailers, gathering evidence while two vans in the driveway of one property housed people in custody. The property on Hungry Hill Drive owned by Steve Maneatis includes a modular home and several trailers, cars and vans.

There were two armored personnel carriers, plus multiple uniformed and plain clothed officers on scene. Hungry Hill Drive was closed to one lane of traffic while the investigation continued.

More information to come.

