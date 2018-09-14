Sunshine Industries will present “A Night with the Cowboys,” an evening of cowboy poetry and songs, Oct. 6 at 1333 Clark Mill Road in Sweet Home.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and performances start at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Proceeds benefit Sunshine Industries, a work activity center for adults with development disabilities.
Scheduled performers are Matt and Rachel Wilson, Marv Ramsey, Jonni Foley, Scott Deopaolo, Sue Fisher and Jim Crotts. There also will be a time for open mic performances.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The Point Restaurant is donating all drink proceeds to Sunshine Industries.
Advance tickets are at www.cowboynight.com.