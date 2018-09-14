Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Sunshine Industries will present “A Night with the Cowboys,” an evening of cowboy poetry and songs, Oct. 6 at 1333 Clark Mill Road in Sweet Home.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and performances start at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Proceeds benefit Sunshine Industries, a work activity center for adults with development disabilities.

Scheduled performers are Matt and Rachel Wilson, Marv Ramsey, Jonni Foley, Scott Deopaolo, Sue Fisher and Jim Crotts. There also will be a time for open mic performances.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The Point Restaurant is donating all drink proceeds to Sunshine Industries.

Advance tickets are at www.cowboynight.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter