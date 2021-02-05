COVID-19 vaccinations for those 80 and older to begin in mid-valley

Mid-valley health officials are preparing to begin vaccinating senior citizens for COVID-19, but vaccine supplies remain limited.
Gov. Kate Brown recently announced new eleigibility categories, and people at least 80 years old can start getting shots on Monday where vaccine is available.
The Linn County Health Department will hold its first mass vaccination clinic for residents 80 or older at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Director Todd Noble.
“Appointments are required,” Noble said.
Noble said that in addition to those 80-plus, others in phase 1a and 1b groups as well as K-12 and early learning educators and school personnel are eligible to participate.
Information will be posted on the Linn County Health Department website, https://www.linncountyhealth.org/ph/page/covid-19-vaccines-information, including the scheduling link, which opens at 9 a.m. Saturday.
“Vaccines are currently limited,” Noble said. “The Linn County Health Department was allotted 1,200 doses for this coming week from the Oregon Health Authority. We will continue to update the website with the latest information.”
Noble said Linn County recognizes that not everyone has Internet access and said friends or loved ones can help register people.
“We are also working with community partner organizations to assist with scheduling,” Noble said. “It is very important to make sure both doses are booked at the same time. Any family member, friend or trusted person may schedule an appointment for an individual.”
Noble said appointments require a full name, email address and phone number.
The email confirmation will contain the link to book the second appointment, important appointment information such as instructions on preparing for the visit and directions for arriving at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
Noble said more than 3,200 people received vaccinations Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday’s clinic was primarily for people employed in education, Noble said.
“We don’t know the exact numbers, but it looks like anyone who wanted vaccinated was able to do so,” Noble said. “It went great. It was a smooth operation.”
Noble added that anyone in the education category or other 1a group members remains eligible for vaccinations if they haven’t received one yet.
He added that the county’s mobile vaccination team provided second doses to residents of Mennonite Village and the Albany Fire Department on Thursday.
“That was about 400 people,” Noble said.
Benton County will also provide vaccinations next week, but a schedule had not been determined as of Friday.
Benton County spokeswoman Alyssa Rash said the county is waiting to confirm its vaccine allocations on Monday.
“Our shipment is fairly small, so we’re in conversations with our partners at Samaritan to determine the best course of action for clinics next week.”
The public can learn more about Benton County vaccination schedules by visiting https://www.co.benton.or.us/health.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.