COVID-19 tests possible for assisted living residents, staff

Tuesday morning, Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker asked Public Health Director Todd Noble to determine how many COVID-19 testing kits would be needed to test every assisted living home resident and employee in Linn County, find out where they can be purchased and how much they will cost.

Board Chairman Nyquist said he has grown increasingly concerned about people who live and work in the confined nature of the facilities. Linn County’s total number of confirmed cases is 51 and started with two cases at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon in mid-March.

There have since been three COVID-19-related deaths at the Veterans Home, but there have not been any deaths at area assisted living facilities unlike others statewide.

The day after Nyquist learned of the veterans home cases, he sent a letter to Gov. Kate Brown asking her to begin a “proactive testing strategy in other senior care homes in Linn County to reduce the health risk to those residents.”

He said that the quality of care at the veterans home is second-to-none and if COVID-19 cases can happen there, they can happen in any assisted living home in the county.

Nyquist said he received a phone call from the governor the next week.