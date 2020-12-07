COVID-19 patient numbers low at mid-valley hospitals

“We have plenty of ventilators,” Turngren said. “Our older ventilators were at the end of their lifespans, so we bought 22 new units that are top of the line. We kept the older units and we have them as backups.”

Turngren said Samaritan also has several new anesthesia machines “which work just like ventilators.”

Samaritan can also turn to high-flow oxygen masks and positive pressure systems that help a patient breathe, but are far less invasive than a ventilator, which includes intubation.

There are numerous PPEs, Turngren said.

“We monitor our PPE inventory closely and our supply chain has been wonderful,” Turngren said.

Turngren said staffing could be the tightest resource if COVID-19 cases grow rapidly here.

He said staff that early in the pandemic, six or eight staff members were infected and there have been other infections since, but few.

“In truth, when staff are observing protocols, their chance of infections is low. We deal with infectious diseases all of the time. They are most likely to become infected when they are in the community or eating lunch in the break room,” Turngren said.