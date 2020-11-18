COVID-19 claims Linn County woman

Nearly all who died had underlying medical conditions. In three cases, the presence of underlying conditions has not yet been confirmed. The latest deaths include: a 63-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 8 at Trios Health Center in Washington; an 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 16 at her residence; a 63-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 9; a 70-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 16, at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center; a 69-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Nov. 1 at his residence; a 64-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov.15, at his residence; an 85-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 16 at Mercy Medical Center; a 63-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 9 at his residence; a 52-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Oct. 31 at his residence; a 67-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 13 at Salem Hospital; a 98-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Nov. 8 in his residence; an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 1 and died on Nov. 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center.