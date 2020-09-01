COVID-19 claims Linn County woman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon Monday — including an 86-year-old woman from Linn County — raising the state’s death toll to 465, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 243 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 26,946.

The Linn County resident tested positive on Aug. 7 and died Aug. 28 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.

She had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.

Linn County has had 389 positive COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths.

Benton County added four new cases, but had no deaths, bringing its total to 217 positive cases and six deaths.

New cases were also confirmed in the following counties: Baker, 4; Clackamas, 26; Clatsop, 1; Deschutes, 1; Douglas, 1; Hood River, 2; Jackson, 10; Jefferson, 4; Josephine, 4; Lane, 9; Lincoln, 2; Malheur, 10; Marion, 39; Morrow, 2; Multnomah, 50; Polk, 4; Umatilla, 15; Union, 1; Washington, 42; and Yamhill, 12.

There have been 6.1 million cases in the United States and 186,000 deaths. Worldwide, there have been 25.3 million cases and 848,000 deaths.

In addition to the Linn County resident, the following deaths were noted: a 41-year-old man from Washington County who died Aug. 23 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center; a 66-year-old man from Umatilla County who died Aug. 28 at Good Shepherd Hospital; a 27-year-old man who died Aug. 28 at his residence; a 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who died Aug. 27 at unconfirmed location; and an 88-year-old woman from Multnomah County who died Aug. 28 at her residence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0