COVID-19 case averages and hospitalizations rise as mid-valley adds 20 new cases

Oregon’s average daily COVID-19 case count continues to climb in unison with hospitalizations. The seven-day daily average reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Monday is 425, up from 355 per day last week and 285 two weeks ago.

The state reported 248 new confirmed and presumed COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Monday. While 248 is below the daily average for the past week, Monday case counts are typically lower than those for other days of the week.

With the two new fatalities, Oregon's death toll increased to 2,394. The state's cumulative case total increased to 167,130 Monday. Neither of the deaths were in Linn County or Benton County.

The United States added 40,601 new cases Monday and sits at more than 30.5 million cases since the pandemic began, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The country also added 383 new deaths associated with COVID-19, pushing the cumulative total to 554,064.

Locally, Benton County added three new cases on Monday, bringing the county total to 2,611. Linn County added 17 new cases, moving the county total to 3,907. Benton County’s death total remains at 18, and Linn County’s death total is at 60.