COVID-19 case closes Albany Family Medicine

Spokesperson Mona Goudarzian said the Corvallis Clinic is “taking immediate action and has closed the Waverly Drive location for deep cleaning and sanitization.”

Goudarzian said the plan is to open the clinic for essential visits only on Monday.

“The Corvallis Clinic Incident Command Team is working diligently with staff at the Public Health Departments for both Benton and Linn Counties to take appropriate measures for management of the situation and to keep staff and patients safe,” Goudarzian noted in an email to the Democrat-Herald.

The Corvallis Clinis is physician-owned and has operated for 73 years. It has 11 health care facilities in the Central Willamette Valley.

“We recognize that this is a very uncertain time for everyone and we want to express our gratitude to our community partners and community members for all the work they have done and continue to do to protect the health and wellbeing of folks who live and work in Linn County,” Duncan said. “The health of the public is a team effort and we are grateful to be part of your team.”