The 11,000-square-foot former Wells Fargo building at 300 W. First Ave. in downtown Albany may not sit empty much longer.
Tuesday morning, Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist and Will Tucker voted to offer the Central Albany Revitalization Area $1.5 million for the property, the same amount CARA paid to buy the vacant building and parking area in February.
But CARA put the two-story property back on the market two weeks ago with an asking price of $1.1 million, with plans to hold onto some of the parking space.
The county would move the clerk’s office and reams of county records into the building, the commissioners said.
The move also would allow the county to impose greater security measures at the courthouse, which would include the installation of metal scanning machines at all entryways. Currently, jail inmates are transported by van to the courthouse for arraignments and hearings. They are then moved via elevator to the building's third floor and shuttled to their assigned courtrooms.
The commissioners have fought imposing metal detectors in the courthouse the way that other counties, such as Benton County, have done, because they haven't wanted the general public to be imposed upon when doing regular courthouse business. In previous meetings, Nyquist, the board chairman, said he found it distasteful that someone’s grandparents who might be coming to the Clerk’s Office to witness a wedding had to be searched.
In fact, Commissioner John Lindsey voted against the proposal on Tuesday, saying he was against adding metal detectors to the courthouse. He said the detectors will be an infringement on the public's rights.
Linn County’s offer is for the entire property and is an effort to avoid building a $30 million justice center next to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the newly renovated former Albany Police Department, which now serves as the Parole and Probation Center.
Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said purchasing the Wells Fargo building would provide his staff an opportunity to increase security within the courts and the courthouse without the expense of a new justice center.
“We’ve been talking about increasing courthouse security for years,” Yon said. “Linn County has one of few courthouses along the I-5 corridor that does not have metal detectors."
Yon said the process would be “much less expensive and work far better” than construction at the jail site. The plan was to attach the justice center to the jail and space would be tight, he said.
Yon said visitors to court proceedings, as well as jurors, have been found to have knives on them in recent years.
“We have to escort them to their vehicles to secure them,” Yon said. “Also, there are family disputes that occur.”
Clerk Steve Druckenmiller said the Wells Fargo building would provide his staff with plenty of space and would alleviate a growing problem of lack of space when temporary staff members count ballots.
Nyquist said the proposal would also keep business in the downtown core area, which is a CARA goal.
“This will keep staffing and customers coming to downtown Albany,” he said.
Nyquist said Linn County is currently third in the queue to receive state funding for a new justice center. But even if the county is successful, taxpayers would have to pick up the remaining $15 million.
Commissioner Tucker said he “is sorry to break up the flow of services for the general public,” noting that other offices such as the Assessor and Planning and Building staffs would remain in the courthouse.
The downtown Wells Fargo branch closed in August, but a Pacific Boulevard branch remains open.