The Linn County Parks Department soon will have a new public wayside on the southwest corner of the Hannah Covered Bridge, located about 6 miles southwest of Scio, thanks to a property donation by the Bentz family.
Randy Bentz and his son, Jacob, were introduced at Tuesday’s meeting of the Linn County Board of Commissioners. The family is donating 1 acre to be developed over the next year into a day-use wayside by the Parks Department.
The project started two years ago, according to Parks Director Brian Carroll.
“We have been working with the Bentz family for several years on this project,” he said. “It takes a big effort to bring a donation like this together. I really appreciate the time and effort the family has put into this.”
Randy Bentz said the family has owned the approximately 82-acre Bilyeu Den Ranch for about 50 years. In 2017, Linn County approved dividing the property into two parcels, one being 80.9 acres and the other 1 acre, in preparation for the land transfer.
The public has overrun the site in recent years, even though the family has installed fences and even has dug a trench to keep vehicles out, Commissioner Will Tucker said.
Now, the public will have access to Thomas Creek, along with a parking lot, picnic tables, vault toilet and trash cans.
“This will provide a great view of the bridge,” Carroll said.
He added that the Parks Department will work with the Linn County Juvenile Department to clean up brush at the property this fall.
“Jacob Bentz is also going to install a metal staircase at the site, because the terrain is steep, as an Eagle Scout project,” Carroll said. “Cleaning up the site will give us a better idea of how much work will need to be done next summer.”
According to Carroll, a few trees will have to be cut to make room for the parking lot.
“This will make a nice memorial to the family,” he said. “The site has been a popular gathering place for people since the arrival of Europeans to the area. It was a good spot for people to cross the river.”
Carroll said the wayside will be similar to one at the Larwood Covered Bridge.
The 110-foot-long Hannah Covered Bridge was built in 1936 and has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979. Named after mid-valley pioneer Joseph Hannah, the bridge spans Thomas Creek and is bordered by Bilyeu Creek.
The Shimanek and Gilkey covered bridges also span Thomas Creek.