The Linn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved funding for another summer of the Linn County Small Business First-Time Employment Youth Wage Grant Program.
The program will reimburse employers with fewer than 35 employees $2 per hour for first-time employees who work from May 1 through Sept. 27.
The commissioners dedicate economic development funds toward the program.
“We’ve had a lot of success with this program,” board chair Roger Nyquist said after the meeting. “We think it is worthwhile from a small business perspective. Smaller employers need incentive to hire high school students and young people certainly benefit from having those initial work experiences.”
In 2018, 20 employers hired 44 participating young people who worked 14,409 hours. The county reimbursed employers $28,000 and seven of those hires have retained their jobs.
In 2017, some 18 employers hired 40 young people who worked 11,803 hours. The county reimbursement was $23,337.
Employers can hire up to three young people at any given time. Maximum total reimbursement is $3,000, with a maximum of $1,000 per newly hired youth.
Youth must be legal residents, between the ages of 14 and 19 years of age. Participants ages 14 to 17 must have a Bureau of Labor & Industries permit.
Applications may be obtained at and returned to the Linn County Board of Commissioners, 300 Fourth Ave. SW, Box 100, Albany, OR 97321.
Information will include name of youth being hired, age, home address, phone number, and an Employment Eligibility Verification Form I-9 for each youth.
Participating employers will have until Nov. 8, 2019, to submit a request for reimbursement of payroll costs. Documentation may include payroll stubs. Youths must have worked for at least 30 days.
Reimbursement will be made within 30 days of receipt of request.
Further information may be obtained at the commissioners’ office on the second floor of the Linn County Courthouse, or by calling 541-967-3825.