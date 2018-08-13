An unusually warm summer is sending mid-valley residents to area waterways and Linn County parks, day-use areas and waysides in record numbers, according to parks director Brian Carroll.
“We’re busy everywhere,” Carroll said. “The heat is definitely driving people to water. Our day use areas like Lewis Creek on Foster Reservoir, has been packed. We’re having a difficult time moving cars through fast enough, and our parking areas are filling up quickly.”
Carroll said his staff has been “trying to accommodate the large crowds, but it can be a struggle at times. With the water level at Green Peter down, it’s putting much more pressure on facilities at Foster Reservoir.”
Carroll said camping slips have been full all summer, indicating possibly another record year for the parks department. Linn County owns or manages about 600 camping slips, plus Edgewater Marina on Foster Reservoir and several dock areas. Campsites range from rustic such as Forest Service sites along the South Santiam River east of Sweet Home, to spaces for large motor homes and popular group camping areas.
Facilities range from a boat launch near Peoria on the Calapooia to Clear Lake Resort near the Santiam Pass.
“It seems like we are constantly on an upwards trajectory unless there is some type of event, such as forest fires,” Carroll said.
Clear Lake Resort near the Santiam Pass is experiencing another busy summer, Carroll said.
“Business has definitely been brisk there,” Carroll said. “The cabins are always full in the summer, but we’re also seeing a brisk business at the lodge. Our records indicate we’re really busy from about 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., even mid-week.”
Carroll said the county purchased the popular recreation site from the Santiam Fish and Game Association in 2007 and improvements have been made each year since.
“Parking is a struggle on busy days,” Carroll said. “We’ve discussed ways to alleviate parking problems for years, but the steep terrain leading down to the lake makes it very difficult. We do encourage anyone who can to park at the sno park back on the highway.”
Carroll said boat rentals continue to be popular.
“We plan to add more rowboats and kayaks,” Carroll said. “We’re also trying to add more items in the store, but there is limited space. We’ve also changed the restaurant menu a bit.”
Carroll said a new potable water well is complete at Waterloo Campground, and he hopes to have it online within a week.
“We’re just waiting for final health department approval,” Carroll said.
With Labor Day weekend just around the corner, Carroll said most campground slips are already reserved.
“Labor Day is usually always busy regardless of weather,” Carroll said. “It’s the last big fling of the summer before school starts.”
After a brief reprieve over the weekend, the mid-valley forecast calls for temperatures to heat up again on Monday, with highs in the 90s expected most of next week.
