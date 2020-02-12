County building permits up, city permits down

• Approved an intergovernmental agreement between Linn County and the Greater Albany Public Schools concerning Title 1D funds totaling $153,743, of which $52,913 is carryover money. It will be used to enhance services for the detention center's school transition position and the Jackson Street Youth Shelter’s tutoring and summer education program.

• Approved acting as a guarantor for up to $400,000 for the Linn Economic Development Group from Citizens Bank. The funds will be used to pay contractors working at the intermodal facility being developed at the former International Paper mill site in Millersburg. The money will be reimbursed by the Oregon Transportation Commission, but that will take 30 to 45 days. The Board of Commissioners has approved up to $500,000 per year for two years in support of the project. That money comes from the county’s share of Lottery economic development funding.