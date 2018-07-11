Permits issued by the Linn County Planning Department were up 13 percent in fiscal year 2017-18 over the previous year, the department's director, Robert Wheeldon, told the county commissioners on Tuesday.
Total income, Wheeldon said, was $2,048,695.
Of 146 permits for single-family dwellings in the county, 129 of those projects were in Millersburg. Other contract city permit numbers were Brownsville, 3; Halsey, 2; Harrisburg, Lyons and Mill City, 4; Scio, 3; and Tangent, 2.
Wheeldon said the largest revenue increase was 20 percent in the area of building permits. Building plans review revenue was up 10 percent, electrical permits were up 3 percent and revenues from contract cities were up 1 percent.
The number of rural site-built dwelling permits was up 21 percent — from 71 in 2016-17 to 86 in 2017-18. In fiscal year 2012-13, the department issued only 34 permits.
In other business, commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker:
• Approved a $200,000 economic development grant for the Albany-Millersburg Economic Development Corp., to be used to prepare the final application to develop a transload facility at the former International Paper site in Millersburg. Millersburg and a site near Brooks are finalists to receive $25 million from the Oregon Department of Transportation to develop the facility.
• Approved closing Foster Dam Road from 8 to 11:59 p.m. Saturday so the Sweet Home Volunteer Firefighters' Association can hold its annual fireworks show at the reservoir.
• Approved vacating Davidson Drive near Shedd to adjoining landowners, who have agreed to take over all maintenance.
• Approved the following short-term loans from the county road fund to be repaid with 2 percent interest: $10 million to the general fund until tax payments come in; $65,000 to the Linn County Fair fund until income is generated next week; $12 million to the law enforcement fund.
• Reappointed Lindsey and Jennifer Stanaway to the county budget committee;
• Approved an 8 percent increase in waste disposal rates for Pacific Sanitation, Republic Services of Albany-Lebanon-Corvallis, and Waste Connections, doing business as Sweet Home Sanitation.
