The Albany City Council heard recommendations for the Landmarks Advisory Commission during a council work session held Monday night.
City Planner Laura LaRoque gave the council a history lesson on the advisory board, which was part of a proposed overhaul last month of all advisory boards and committees in regards to how members are chosen. The council agreed to increase membership to seven members for five-member boards but left other proposed changes to be decided at a later date.
During the presentation on Monday, LaRoque explained that Albany had a financial stake in ensuring that the city had an “adequate and qualified” historic preservation commission — which is the role the Landmarks board fulfills. The distinction was important to maintain in order to keep the city’s designation as a Certified Local Government (CLG), a title that allows the city access to grants.
A 1980 amendment to the National Historic Preservation Act established the Certified Local Government program as a partnership between the State Historic Preservation Office, the National Park Service and local governments.
To qualify as a Certified Local Government, a city must not only maintain a historic preservation committee but also enforce state and local legislation for the designation and protection of historic properties, maintain a system for survey and inventory of historic properties and maintain adequate financial management systems as well as other mandates. In exchange for meeting the minimum requirements, certified governments are eligible for grants that can be used to complete survey work, education programs, staff support or other tasks related to preservation.
Qualifying cities are also eligible for training and technical help from the State Historic Preservation Office. Since 1989, when it first received its designation, Albany has received more than $200,000 in grant funds.
Aside from maintaining the landmarks board as a historic preservation committee, LaRoque recommended that the council better define its role.
“Conflicting language in the Albany Municipal Code and the Albany Development Code regarding the authority of the Landmarks Advisory Council should be amended,” she wrote in a memo to the council.
LaRoque also recommended that the council evaluate its comprehensive plan and clarify standards and review criteria in the city's development code.
The recommendations would have no impact to the city's budget. The council took no action after the presentation.