Corvallis woman seeks kidney donor — even from a Ducks fan

Olsen said the waiting time to receive a kidney from a deceased donor is three to five years, possibly up to eight years.

“She has several things in her favor including she is relatively young, is in general good health and is not on dialysis,” Olsen said.

Olsen said donations can also be matched by “chain” of individuals donating to others until a matching donor is found for Leslie.

The Olsens are working through Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland. Transplants are also done at OHSU.

Potential donors can go online to learn more about the process, but it starts with some blood tests and a medical screening.

“A donor does not have to be living here,” Sandi Olsen said. “Most people have two kidneys and we only need one. Share the spare is our new motto.”

Olsen said a donor will spend about two days in a hospital and fully recover within a month.

They bear no expense for the procedure and they could be reimbursed for their time off work as well as travel expenses.

Once Leslie went on the transplant list, they sent out more than 300 emails to family and friends.