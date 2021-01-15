Correction

 Skip to main content
"Jeopardy!" contestant: An article in Thursday's newspaper about “Jeopardy!” contestant Dusty Smith contained several errors. Smith books comedy shows at the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis. A different venue was mentioned in the story. Fellow participant Tanay Kothari’s name was misspelled. And the winning contestant is from Atlanta, Georgia, rather than a neighboring state that was mentioned in the article.

