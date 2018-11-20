SWEET HOME — Low water levels at Foster and Green Peter Reservoirs — due to lack of rainfall, less than 50 percent of normal for September through Sunday — has prompted the Army Corps of Engineers to warn boaters, anglers and hikers to use extreme caution.
The low water levels have allowed muddy shelves to appear throughout the Corps’ 13 Willamette Valley reservoirs.
According to records at Oregon State’s Hyslop Research Center near Corvallis, November rainfall as of Monday is usually about 3.25 inches, but so far, only about one-quarter of an inch has been recorded.
The average rainfall from September 1 until Sunday is 8.05 inches, but the area has recorded only about 3.6 inches.
Linn County Parks Director Brian Carroll said that Sunnyside Boat Ramp on the east side of Foster Reservoir is the only boat ramp accessible on both reservoirs.
“And even then, I would not try to launch a big, heavy fiberglass boat from there,” Carroll said. “A smaller boat or jet sled should be fine.”
Carroll said the water level at Green Peter Reservoir is especially low.
“The water is about 12 feet below the Thistle Creek boat ramp,” Carroll said. “It’s the lowest I have ever seen it.”
Carroll said officials are concerned not only for boaters, but also for who think they can drive their vehicles onto muddy flats or even go hiking there.
“A year or so ago, a man got stuck at Calkins Point and the Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance folks had to get him out,” Carroll said. “That mud can turn into quicksand very quickly.”
“We’re definitely hoping for rain,” said Corps of Engineers spokesman Tom conning.
Monday morning, outflow of water from Green Peter Reservoir was 1,800 cubic feet per second and inflow was just 112 cubic feet per second. Foster outflow was 1,065 cfs and 1,303 cfs, respectively.
Conning said the inflow and outflow numbers at Green Peter Reservoir tell the tale.
“We have to continue to generate power, mitigate flood risks and provide water in the river for environmental concerns and drinking water,” Conning said.
Corps officials said they will temporarily close areas when necessary to address safety concerns. Cottage Grove's Lakeside boat ramp closed on Monday.
Other reservoirs with potentially hazardous lake beds include Green Peter, Hills Creek, Lookout Point, Cottage Grove and Fall Creek.
Closures will remain in effect until water levels return to normal.
The National Weather Service predicts precipitation in the coming weeks, which may allow for better access to Corps reservoirs this winter.
The Willamette Valley Project consists of 13 Corps-operated dams and reservoirs that work as a system to provide flood risk management, recreation, water quality and supply, and more to the region.
The lack of rainfall is also affecting area rivers and streams, according to District 2 Watermaster Lanaya Blakely of the Oregon Water Resources Department.
Blakely said that as of Monday, local stream flow measurements were:
• South Santiam River at Waterloo: 28.38 percent of normal.
• Thomas Creek near Scio: 4.89 percent of normal.
• Willamette River at Albany: 31.19 percent of normal.
“From a water-use perspective, stream flows were low earlier than normal, resulting in water use regulation one to two weeks earlier than usual,” Blakely said. “For example, Thomas Creek was regulated in early July this year, whereas in previous years, regulation occurred in mid- to late-August. Additionally, the consecutive days of near-record low precipitation this summer likely contributed to the current conditions.”