The Corps of Engineers will manage Detroit Dam's reservoir levels between 1,425 and 1,450 feet through the middle of January during construction on two of the dam's spillway gates.
"While we previously announced that rehabilitating the spillway gates wouldn't impact reservoir levels, a shift in our work schedule and need to take an additional spillway gate out of service during the construction period led us to reevaluate the risk mitigation associated with this work," explained Erik Petersen, Willamette Valley Project operations manager.
"Due to this change, we have decided to be more conservative in the management of the reservoir water during this construction window," Petersen said.
Flood risk management is the dam's primary mission. Managing the reservoir between 1,425 and 1,450 feet ensures adequate storage space for potential winter storm events. Reservoir levels are expected to increase after the middle of January.
There are no anticipated impacts to reservoir refill or summer pool elevations.
The Mongold boat ramp will be inaccessible because it requires a reservoir level over 1,450 feet.
This first phase of spillway rehabilitation work is expected to be complete by Feb. 15, 2020. The Corps has scheduled the rehabilitation of two gates per year over the next three years and expects all six spillway gates to be restored to full structural capability by February 2022.
The Corps encourages the public to check the teacup diagrams which are located at https://bit.ly/2QI7rhj. Hover over each dam to read the water elevation, inflows and outflows, and click to read more details about each reservoir. For more information, call 503-808-4510.