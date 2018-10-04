SWEET HOME — As usual, business was brisk Wednesday morning at the Sugar Vibes bakery on Long Street as adults headed for work and students hustling to nearby Sweet Home High School made quick stops for treats.
Smiles came to faces when they noticed Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon and Capt. Todd Vian sitting at nearby tables and — for the adults — offered to pour them a cup of free coffee for national Coffee With a Cop day.
Few questions were asked, but there were many friendly interactions as Yon and Vian greeted customers with a hearty “good morning" and thanked an older man in a cap for his military service.
“I talked with one guy about possible jobs with the Sheriff’s Office,” Yon said. “We’re here to answer questions, because often people don’t want to go to a city council or commissioners meeting.”
Although the Sheriff’s Office has participated in Coffee With a Cop programs before, this marked the first time deputies have spread out through the entire county. Yon sent staff to shops from Harrisburg to Mill City.
Deputies were at Randy’s Main Street Coffee, Brownsville; 99 Grill Restaurant, Harrisburg; Your Country Kitchen, Lyons; Rosie’s Main Street Coffee House, Mill City; Covered Bridge Coffee House, Scio; Tangent Inn, Tangent; Shedd Market, Shedd; Grassland Café, Halsey; Firehouse Deli and Market, Millersburg; Oregon Veterans Home, Lebanon; Cork’s Donuts, Albany; and Sugar Vibes.
“We’ve gotten a lot of support for our stance on issues with the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival,” Yon said of recent conversations with mid-valley residents. (Yon has said that the amount of intoxication at the August event reached "an alarming level.")
“Since taking office, support has been very positive. It’s been a smooth transition and we plan to keep doing what we have been doing because it works.”
Yon lives in Sweet Home. His wife, Angie, teaches at Foster Elementary, so he knew many of the bakery’s visitors.
After an hour at Sugar Vibes, Yon traveled to the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon, where he teamed up with Chief Frank Stevenson, who also happens to be his brother-in-law.
Yon was appointed sheriff by Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker in June, after former Sheriff Bruce Riley retired. Yon is now seeking his first term as an elected official on the November ballot.
Yon said the philosophy of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is that the public wants to talk to a human being 24/7, 365 days a year. Deputies respond to all calls for service.
In addition to the Sweet Home and Lebanon events, Albany police officers greeted and served customers at Starbucks. Sweet Home police greeted the public at Sugar Vibes.
Coffee With a Cop began in 2011 in Hawthorne, California, and has now become a national event held in all 50 states and 14 countries. There are no agendas. The concept is to bring people together with law enforcement officers to talk about any and all issues.