Convoy to the Capitol: Timber Unity rally converges on Salem

SALEM — If Thursday morning’s Timber Unity rally to protest proposed cap-and-trade carbon and greenhouse emissions legislation could be summed up in a single world, it would have to be “L-O-U-D!”
From shortly after sunrise until almost noon, air horns blasted in short bursts as long streams of log trucks, dump trucks, pickups pulling cattle trailers and even farm tractors drove around the state Capitol in a colorful convoy.
At times, the din made it difficult to hear speakers as they delivered their message: that Senate Bill 1530 would hurt rural families by increasing fuel costs and requiring the purchase of carbon credits for larger businesses.
Trucks came from every corner of the state, some leaving their homes at midnight for the long journey to Salem.
Timber Unity Secretary Angelita Sanchez, who owns a Sweet Home trucking company, said before the rally, “I am among my people.”
She led the group in an opening prayer, asking that God “change the way (legislators) are seeing things.”
Later, Sanchez said the event was a powerful way to “stand up for working Oregonians.”
Timber Unity hosted a similar rally last June, when a walkout of Republican legislators thwarted voting on a similar emissions bill, which ultimately died.
Sen. Michael Dembrow, D-Portland, sponsored the new version of the bill, which supporters hope to get passed during the 35-day legislative session that kicked off Monday. It has an emergency clause that would allow regulations to go into effect as soon as Gov. Kate Brown signs the measure.
Timber Unity organizers have three key issues with the legislation:
• They believe it's simply another way to collect income, even though the state has record revenues.
• They believe that if the Legislature won’t kill the bill, they should at least take it up in a long session, when it could be fully debated, not the short session.
• The legislation should be placed on the ballot for voters.
The mid-valley was well-represented Thursday, with a large contingent of staff from Cascade Timber Consulting in Sweet Home front and center. Also present were Nate and Shan Melcher from Melcher Logging in Sweet Home; log truck driver Casey Reynolds of Sweet Home; and Austin Sayer, who farms between Brownsville and Sweet Home.
Robert Egner of Sweet Home asked people to sign a petition to remove Brown from office. According to Egner, a welder in the aerospace industry in Albany, the governor has “overreached her authority. She is using the emergency clause to bypass our vote.”
Egner said it’s “time to stand up and stop the abuse.”
Several people at the rally carried tree seedlings. A man in a kilt carried a sign that read “Carbon tax creates poverty.”
A sign on a truck tarp read “Enough is enough. We are taking our state back one vote at a time.” Other signs read “Taxing working Oregonians into poverty,” “Stop the Short Session and Emergency Clause Abuse” and “Plant More Trees and Less Government.”
Tkeisha Wydro of McMinnville carried a sign that read “Man is not free unless government is limited.”
“It’s a quote from former President Ronald Reagan,” she said. “I didn’t plan it this way, but this would have been his 109th birthday.”
Wydro grew up in the Willamina and Sheridan areas and experienced how the government impacted communities when the Northern spotted owl was listed as an endangered species.
“We need a rebellion to remind the Democrats this is our Capitol,” she said.
Former State Rep. Jeff Kropf, who said he's a fifth-generation Oregon farmer, broadcast from a booth on the Capitol steps for a Salem-based radio station.
“This is incredible,” he said. “People are taking a stand. This is bipartisan, powerful and scary to the people inside this building.”
Kropf called the proposed bill “way-of-life-destroying legislation.”
“Holy smokes!” Timber Unity founder Jeff Leavy shouted as he looked out over the huge crowd on the north side of the Capitol. “Senate Bill 1530 will add unbelievable cost to our gas taxes and power charges. We are under fire. They want to pick money out of pockets. They want to overtax us and overregulate us.”
State Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, was the first of several people to receive a Timber Unity Courage and Conviction Award for her support.
“You are putting faces to this bill,” she said. “I know it is a great sacrifice for you to take a day off work to be here. You are missing out on a lot of money to be here, but it’s important the people inside this building know that real Oregonians are affected by what we do in this building.”
Johnson said, “This was a bad bill last session, and it’s a bad bill this session. You can make a difference.”
State Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, also received an award.
“This is a revival, a movement,” she said. “I am asking you to keep this going well past November. We need a balance of ideas in this building. We need more people fighting for what you are fighting for.”
She added, “I was made for such a time as this, and you were made for such a time as this.”
Rep. Cedric Hayden, R-Fall Creek; Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend; and Sen. Herman Baertschiger Jr., R-Grants Pass, were also recognized with awards.
Rob Gensorek, owner of Basin Tackle in Charleston, called the cap-and-trade bill “a death knell for our future.”
He said the allure of creating “green jobs” is fictional, much like the mythical unicorn.
House Republican caucus leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby, promised rally participants that caucus members “are unified with you and share your values. Special interests run this building, but not today. Political elites come here to tell the rest of us how to live. But not today. The political machine cannot drown out the blare of horns. You are here to change history.”
Former state Rep. Julie Parrish of West Linn said Timber Unity representatives met with Brown.
“We asked her if this bill was really about fixing carbon or just a way to raise taxes,” Parrish said. “The governor said it is about carbon emissions.”
According to Parrish, Timber Unity is willing to work with legislators to reduce emissions and offered a four-point plan: plant trees along miles of state highway and interstate rights of way; reduce fuel usage and road miles by buying locally, especially with government programs; invest in wood recycling statewide; reward companies that can invest in new, more fuel-efficient equipment with tax incentives instead of taxing those that don't; and cultivate equipment investment through an accelerated depreciation schedule.
Sen. Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, called SB 1530 “giant, costly, with little oversight.”
She also surprised the crowd by announcing plans to run for secretary of state. She is the first Republican to file, joining a field that includes several Democrats: Sen. Mark Hass of Beaverton, former House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson of Portland, former congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Cameron Smith, who most recently was the head of the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services.
“The first thing I would do is audit the Oregon Department of Forestry,” she said.
She pointed to the recent $1.1 billion lawsuit won by Linn County, other Forest Trust counties and 151 taxing districts against the Department of Forestry. She also added that mismanagement of state forest lands has led to “counties losing revenue and people losing jobs.”
California resident Shannon Poe, president of the American Mining Rights Association, said gold miners are united with Timber Unity.
“Some people think they should control you,” the former McMinnville resident said. “They think you are too stupid to understand this bill and they want you to sit down and shut up.”
Poe said that Oregon’s per capita emissions rate is 21% lower than it was in 1990 and the state has the lowest per capita energy rate since 1960.
“This bill is about absolute power, and they want it more than anything,” Poe said.
Other speakers expressed concern that the legislation exempts portions of its operations from public information rules and that it wasn't clear where the carbon tax funds would go.