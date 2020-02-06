Convoy to the Capitol: Timber Unity rally converges on Salem

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kropf called the proposed bill “way-of-life-destroying legislation.”

“Holy smokes!” Timber Unity founder Jeff Leavy shouted as he looked out over the huge crowd on the north side of the Capitol. “Senate Bill 1530 will add unbelievable cost to our gas taxes and power charges. We are under fire. They want to pick money out of pockets. They want to overtax us and overregulate us.”

State Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, was the first of several people to receive a Timber Unity Courage and Conviction Award for her support.

“You are putting faces to this bill,” she said. “I know it is a great sacrifice for you to take a day off work to be here. You are missing out on a lot of money to be here, but it’s important the people inside this building know that real Oregonians are affected by what we do in this building.”

Johnson said, “This was a bad bill last session, and it’s a bad bill this session. You can make a difference.”

State Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, also received an award.

“This is a revival, a movement,” she said. “I am asking you to keep this going well past November. We need a balance of ideas in this building. We need more people fighting for what you are fighting for.”