SWEET HOME — Landlord Josh Victor asked members of the City Council for help Tuesday evening, noting that several wells serving his properties and those of his neighbors have been contaminated with formaldehyde, diesel and arsenic.
The properties are on Willow and Yucca streets north of the former Willamette Industries-Weyerhaeuser mill site, which is now owned by Linn County.
According to letters sent to residents by Department of Environmental Quality officials, none of the chemicals were found to be in concentrations above acceptable health risk levels.
“My tenants and others have received several letters from the DEQ since January that say our wells have arsenic, formaldehyde and diesel in them,” Victor said. “We’ve known about this since December. I have tenants moving out and I can’t blame them. No one wants to drink arsenic and formaldehyde.”
Victor said residents have been provided with bottled drinking water by the DEQ, but that will be discontinued at the end of the month since the contamination levels do not pose a health risk.
“I’m asking you to do something to help us out,” he told the council.
Victor said the city water lines end about two blocks from the affected area. He questioned why the city has not provided water service to the area.
“Because the residents of that area have not wanted city water,” councilman Dave Trask said.
“Well, they want it now,” Victor replied.
Residents could approve a local improvement district to work with the city and develop a water line, but that would mean they would have to pay a hook-up fee or system development charges to help cover costs.
In November, staff members from the Department of Environmental Quality and Linn County went door-to-door in the area providing homeowners with information about potential chemical contaminations and asking permission to test their wells.
A DEQ report issued in December 2017 noted that 12 area homeowners allowed DEQ to test their wells for contamination. Since that time, DEQ project manager Nancy Sawka said, 45 residents served by 21 wells have allowed testing.
Formaldehyde was found in nine of the 12 wells, but further testing indicates formaldehyde is not present.
Sawka said that ingestion of formaldehyde does not pose a health threat, but it can be carcinogenic when inhaled, such as when a person takes a shower and it evaporates.
Diesel was found in two of the 12 wells at levels of 36.2 and 77.6 parts per billion. One well had a heavy concentration at 98.4 parts per billion. All were below the accepted level of 100 parts per billion.
The fact sheet also noted, “The levels of formaldehyde found in the wells are not high enough to cause sudden health effects to users. However, people who have been exposed for 26 years or more may have an increased risk of health effects such as cancer. Increased risk of health effects does not mean a person will get cancer.”
In a letter to a Willow Street resident, the DEQ noted, “Arsenic was found in your well, but at levels below the federal drinking water level. DEQ does not believe the arsenic is from the former Willamette Industries mill site. Arsenic is elevated in groundwater in much of the Willamette Valley due to natural causes.”
Sawka said the Oregon Health Authority is working with the DEQ, the Linn County Environmental Health Department and the city of Sweet Home.
A community meeting is being planned for Sept. 27.
