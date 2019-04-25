LEBANON — Shelly Garrett was a friend of COMP-Northwest even before the first shovel of dirt was raised to mark the medical college’s construction in 2009.
As the executive director of the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce, Garrett was a member of the team that helped lure the medical school to Lebanon. She was a frequent guest at COMP-Northwest events, although Dr. Paula Crone, the dean of the college, said Garrett was actually an important member of its “family.”
Tuesday evening, Garrett — who died April 16 of liver failure — was honored posthumously when scholarships in her name were given to Lebanon residents Austin Kleint and Whitley Nelson, both members of the COMP-Northwest Class of 2022.
Kleint graduated from East Linn Christian Academy in 2014. His undergraduate degree is from California Baptist University in Riverside. Nelson graduated from East Linn Christian Academy in 2011. She graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in kinesiology in 2017.
The scholarships are called the Shelly Garrett Lebanon Community Special Recognition Award and were presented as part of the college’s annual awards and recognition program.
The scholarships are funded by a donation from the Heatherington Foundation for Innovation and Education in Health Care. The recipients exemplify “community service in the spirit of community engagement.”
Dr. Paul Aversano, professor of neurology, said staff members often talk about giants in a community or profession, on whose shoulders the next generation will climb and progress. Garrett, he said, was such a giant.
“She had such a great positive influence on people,” Aversano said. “She had the ability to touch you and to bring out the best in you. Sometimes, her words could be harsh or tough, but they were always said with love.”
Dean Crone said that Garrett would have been especially proud to see two Lebanon students receive the scholarships because she loved her community and the college.
“Our friend Shelly helped build this house and we thank you for sharing Shelly with us,” Crone said to Garrett’s family members.
When the first 107 students started classes in 2011, Garrett spearheaded a Tools of the Trade project to ensure future doctors received their first medical bags, sponsored by local community members.
Garrett was born in California, but she and her husband Leroy and son Shawn moved to Lebanon in 1994. Garrett worked at KGAL-KSHO radio for several years, until she landed her “dream job” as executive director of the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce 12 years ago.
She founded a popular Biz Expo that attracted up to 2,000 guests per year.
She was an avid supporter of the United Way, the Boys & Girls Clubs, the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs and since 2012 had served on the Board of Education of Linn-Benton Community College.
In 2005, she was named Lebanon’s Woman of the Year and was also nominated for the Jim Linhart First Citizen Award by the Albany Chamber of Commerce. She received both the Ron Looney Leadership Award and the COMP-Northwest Heart of the Community Crystal Award.
Her most recent project was running for a seat on the Lebanon Fire District Board of Directors because she wanted to help build a new fire hall.
A memorial for Garrett will be held at 3:30 p.m. April 30 at the River Center, 3000 South Santiam Highway, Lebanon. Doors will open at 3 p.m.