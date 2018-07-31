Every five years Linn County Public Health, in partnership with the community, updates the Community Health Improvement Plan, according to program manager Glenna Hughes.
“The CHIP helps to set priority areas that will guide the work of the Health Department and community partners over the next five years,” Hughes said.
Linn County Public Health invites the public to provide input in selecting priorities to be included in the next CHIP and in partnership with organizations throughout the county, will host listening sessions.
These sessions will offer information about the current state of health in the county and participants the opportunity to contribute to the selection of the priority areas. The information presented is based on data from the 2017 Linn County Community Health Assessment.
Area sessions will include:
• Aug. 16: 12-2 p.m., 300 Market St., Suite 200, Lebanon. Held in partnership with Linn Benton Health Equity Alliance at KidCo Head Start. Simultaneous interpretation will be provided
• Aug. 17: 9-11 a.m., 400 S. 9th St., Harrisburg: Held in partnership with the H.A.R.T. Center at Harrisburg High School
• Aug. 18: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 1641 Long St., Sweet Home. Sweet Home Health Fair at the Sweet Home High School Gym
• Aug. 23: 1-2:30 p.m., 3201 Pacific Blvd., Albany: Held in partnership with United Way of Linn County at the Mid-Willamette YMCA.
• Aug. 28: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 140 East Sorbin St., Gates Fire Hall: Held in partnership with Santiam Service Integration, Santiam Canyon Team.
• Sept. 10: 6–7 p.m., 38757 NW 1st Ave., Scio: Scio City Council
• Sept. 13: 6-7:30 p.m., 611 West 3rd St., Halsey: Held in Partnership with the Central Linn Lions Club at the Spirit of the Valley United Methodist Church.
Attendance at a community input session is encouraged, but not required to contribute to the CHIP process. Community members may also access a copy of the presentation materials and vote on their priorities by visiting the Linn County Public Health website. The materials available on the website are provided in both English and Spanish.
The results of the survey will be announced in September.
For more information, email LCCHIP@co.linn.or.us.
