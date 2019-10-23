A Scio-area farmer will be allowed to add a modular home to his 40-acre property, Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist and John Lindsey agreed Tuesday morning.
Commissioner Will Tucker was on vacation.
Johannes Farr lives at 41227 Oupor Drive and wants to add the home so his son, Nicholas, can live there and help on the farm. But a neighbor, Ken Wachal, who owns 52 acres next to the Farr property, contested its placement, noting that the elder Farr doesn't need the help and the home might be in a 100-year flood plain.
The commissioners approved Farr’s conditional land use request in February 2018 and Wachal appealed the decision to the Land Use Board of Appeals. A remand hearing was held Sept. 24 and additional written comments and responses were allowed for two weeks.
Key issues concerned an adequate potable water supply for the extra home and whether it was in the floodplain, and whether the farm, which had been used to produce hay and is now being planted with hemp, was a “hobby” or a true farm by Oregon definition.
Lindsey said Farr has answered the questions to his satisfaction.
Nyquist said the decision was a “hard one for me.”
You have free articles remaining.
“I understand the assertion that the move to hemp production is a different type of operation,” he said. “There is uncertainty and a difference between hemp, marijuana and agriculture. But, both the federal government and Oregon Department of Agriculture recognize hemp as an agricultural crop and it is reasonable for farmers to rotate crops.”
Nyquist added failure to allow the conditional use permit could “set off a chain of events for our land use permits throughout the county.”
He added that he hopes the neighbors can “figure out a way to get along and enjoy their lives.”
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved a contract with Umpqua Roofing Co. for $188,790 to roof the Washington Street Mental Health Building. Bids ranged up to $304,884.
• Heard from Rob Perkins of the Linn County Juvenile Department that 36 young people from Linn County and five from Benton County were held in September. There were 56 total referrals and 249 young people on probation. Perkins said intervention specialist Beth Shook is working with middle school students who have been identified as “at-risk” and referred to the Juvenile Department.
• Announced that beginning Oct. 29 through Nov. 26, board meetings will be held in the basement meeting room of the Linn County Courthouse. The county’s legal team will be using the board room during a breach-of-contract class action lawsuit.