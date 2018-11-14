The Linn County Board of Commissioners will begin the process of revoking the outdoor assembly permit for the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival at a public hearing set for 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28.
Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker unanimously approved starting the process at a meeting Tuesday morning.
The festival — for which Bi-Mart is no longer a key sponsor — recently completed the second year of its five-year permit. Organizers had lobbied the commissioners for a five-year permit, saying it was necessary for efficient talent booking and long-term business planning.
But festival representatives did not appear for a required annual review after the event, nor did anyone from the festival or its owners, IMG, attend Tuesday morning’s meeting.
The action comes after a plethora of issues arose at this year's event, held in August on a farm east of Brownsville. The number of complaints and calls for service within the four-day event resulted in Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon announcing he would not support issuance of a temporary liquor license for 2019.
The festival also has yet to pay numerous vendors. At one point, it owed the Linn County Sheriff’s Office about $77,000, and the Lebanon Fire District, $45,000. However, both agencies have since received payment in full.
Other vendors have not been so fortunate. Sheriff Yon said he has been contacted by numerous vendors who have not been paid. Peak Internet provided IT services at three festivals and is owned $23,000. Yon spoke Tuesday morning with a woman in Idaho who said she had provided a $200,000 loan to the company and has not been paid.
Kainoa Lake owns Island Noodles, based in Missoula, Montana. He told the Democrat-Herald Tuesday morning that he is owed $13,000 for services provided at the company’s festival held near Nampa, Idaho, and Brownsville.
“I’m hearing from other vendors that they haven’t been paid either,” he said. “My friend recently went by their office and no one was there. In the past, I sent emails and would receive responses, but in the last two weeks, I’m not getting any response to my emails.”
According to Lake, the company said in earlier emails that it was trying to “reconcile our books” and the process was taking longer than anticipated.
Lake said he has been in business about 10 years and has worked with the festivals for about four years.
“Until this year, everything had gone pretty well,” he said.
Commissioner Nyquist said after Tuesday’s meeting that consideration of permit revocation is based on these key issues:
• The permit is in the name of former event director Anne Hankins. According to IMG, Hankins is no longer with the festival or company.
• The concerns of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the sheriff’s reluctance to approve a five-day temporary liquor license.
• What the commissioners and County Roadmaster Darrin Lane see as a misrepresentation of a traffic plan in place of one that previously been approved by the county.
Nyquist added that the commissioners do not consider an application to hold the event on a farm near Harrisburg as complete or valid.
A call to Daniel Starikow, a spokesman for William Morris Endeavors, which owns the music festivals, was not returned as of late Tuesday.