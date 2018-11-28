The Linn County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday morning to revoke a five-year mass gathering permit for the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival, which has been held near Brownsville for more than a decade.
Learning that vendors for the festival and its two sister events in Central Point, Oregon, and Mountain Home, Idaho, have been offered “10 cents on the dollar” owed them was the final straw for commissioners Roger Nyquist and John Lindsey.
Discussion of moving the event to a farm near Harrisburg is “moot,” Nyquist said after a public hearing at the Linn County Courthouse.
The final resolution and order will be signed at next Tuesday's board meeting, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in the courthouse's second-floor boardroom.
Although the hearing was legally advertised and written notices were sent to several parties that own or manage the festival, no representatives attended the hearing, nor was written testimony provided.
Nyquist said it is “evident that the permit holder is not interesting in continuing with this five-year permit since no one showed up.”
Commissioner Will Tucker is in Washington, D.C., following the Capitol Christmas Tree and was not present at the hour-long hearing.
The commissioners’ decision was based on what they say were permit violations:
• Failure to enforce a no-alcohol outside of beer gardens policy.
• An inadequate — and misleading — traffic plan.
• Nonpayment of vendors.
• Failure to enforce an approved public safety plan.
• The discovery by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office that the former festival manager and permit-holder, Anne Hankins, had been convicted of bank fraud in 2001.
Nyquist said going into the meeting he was cautious about revoking the permit immediately because he feared that might affect possible payments to vendors.
“I encourage all of the vendors to get counsel and file claims as soon as possible,” he said. “I had hoped to get the vendors paid, but when we heard they were being offered 10 cents on the dollar, that was enough for me.”
Nyquist believes several million dollars changed hands during the four-day event, adding, “It’s a sure bet the entertainers have been paid.”
The board’s decision came after Lt. Michelle Duncan of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office presented data about the event and the number of calls for service at this year’s festival.
“We had 55 calls for service in 2013 and 39 in 2014,” she said. “We had 136 this year and most were alcohol-related. We had sex offenses, disturbances, trespassing and fights.”
Duncan said calls for service outside of the event — but associated with it — also increased.
“There was some pretty ridiculous behavior,” Duncan said.
She described an incident in which a man jumped on a woman in a wheelchair and sexually assaulted her and other lewd behaviors.
Duncan has been involved in annual debriefings of the festival since 2013. That year, Willamette Country Music Concerts LLC provided the county with a letter stating it would no longer allow alcohol outside of its licensed beer gardens, including in camping areas.
But, Duncan said, alcohol has continued to be a major problem, adding that “2018 was one of the worst years in terms of having alcohol in the camping area.”
She said the festival has also failed to adequately address issues with its beer garden fencing, and traffic flow, with vehicles sometimes backing up several miles west of the festival site to Interstate 5.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has spoken with several vendors and estimated they are owed at least $156,640.
The Sheriff’s Office was paid $77,000 and the Lebanon Fire District was paid about $45,000, but payments came later than expected and officials from both agencies had to make several contacts with festival management.
“We have a lot to be bothered by where we are and how we got here,” Nyquist said. “Fortunately, no one has been seriously injured and we did not have any fatalities.”
He said he has always been concerned about “putting 25,000 people in a farm field that doesn’t have any infrastructure.”
Nyquist was especially concerned about “Why no money has been paid to mom and pop (vendors) who were out there flipping burgers for four days. I bet the performers got paid and not a dime on the dollar. They got a dollar on the dollar.”
The mass gathering permit was issued to Willamette County Music Concerts LLC, which is owned by the talent management company IMG, which is owned by William Morris Endeavor Entertainment LLC.
Linn County Roadmaster Darrin Lane told the commissioners that in 2014 and 2015, the county and festival management “fine-tuned" a traffic control plan and in 2016, the county was asked if the festival could use that previously approved plan. Lane said approval was given.
“But we learned this year that they had modified the plan, slipped in changes and it wasn’t caught by my department and it created a traffic issue,” he said. “At a minimum, I believe they should be required to submit a new traffic control plan.”
Audrey Raschein was the only member of the public to speak during the hearing. She supported the commissioners’ decision to revoke the permit. She also encouraged the commissioners to consider drafting ordinances to protect area farmers from the traffic and inherent potential conflicting issues of mass gathering in predominantly farming areas.
Bi-Mart was a key sponsor of the music festivals for several years, but ended that relationship after the August event near Brownsville.
A sister festival held in Mountain Home, Idaho, was canceled for 2019 after this year’s show and the festival held in Central Point, Oregon, has closed permanently according to the Medford Mail-Tribune.