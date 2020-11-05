Commissioners sue for Beachie Creek Fire documents

EUGENE — The Linn County commissioners want to know why a small blaze in the Opal Creek Wilderness Area was allowed to evolve into the devastating 197,000-acre Beachie Creek Fire that destroyed much of the North Santiam Canyon — and they're going to court to find out.

A Freedom of Information Act request for communications surrounding the fire has not been answered, and Linn County has now filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Eugene to compel the U.S. Forest Service to turn over emails and other information about the fire’s management.

The lawsuit was filed by the law firm Davis Wright Tremaine of Portland.

“We are determined to get to the bottom of how a small fire that had been smoldering for a few weeks devastated hundreds if not thousands of Linn County residents,” Commissioner Roger Nyquist said.

On Sept. 28, Linn County filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Pacific Northwest Regional Office of the U.S. Forest Service.

Public organizations have 20 days to respond to such requests.