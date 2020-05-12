Commissioners sell former Lyons mill site

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LYONS — Linn County will sell a 68-acre former mill site at 40919 16th Ave. in Lyons to Sierra Cascade Forest Products for $525,000, Commissioners John Lindsey and Will Tucker agreed Tuesday morning.

Board Chair Roger Nyquist was on the telephone with Oregon Health Authority officials.

Linn County took possession of the property in 2018 in lieu of about $60,000 in unpaid property taxes. The owner was the Butte Development Company. The property has a real market value of $1,177,370.

Chris Cooper of Chris Cooper Wagner LLC, which operates CW Lumber on the Marion County side of Mill City, also submitted a bid of $200,000.

Sierra Cascade Forest Products is based near Scio. The company sells Christmas trees and other holiday associated products, ranging from table toppers to 100-foot tall commercial trees for malls.

The company will employ 100 people immediately, with plans to grow to more than 300.

In a letter to Linn County Property Manager Russ Williams, company agent Chris Sevilla said the purchase will have a $5- to $10-million economic impact on the Lyons-Mill City area.