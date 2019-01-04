Chairman Roger Nyquist had some good news Wednesday for the Linn County Board of Commissioners' first meeting of 2019: The county, he said, has turned the corner economically, diversifying its economic base from what had for decades been timber-dominated jobs.
“We are finally at a place when our economic base has been rebuilt and we have recovered from national forest policies that sent Linn County into an economic tailspin for decades,” he said.
Thanks to diversification and the growth of local industries such as Selmet, he added, regional youth can continue their post-high-school education in the mid-valley and find family-wage jobs there as well.
In October, Linn County’s unemployment rate ticked upward slightly to 4.6 percent, from 4.4 percent in September, but during the depth of the economic recession that started in 2008, the county had double-digit unemployment. The state average was 3.8 percent in October and neighboring Benton County had 3.3 percent unemployment.
In some of the rural areas of the county, unemployment, or underemployment, remain major issues.
“I grew up here, and when I was in high school, my family owned a local business,” Nyquist said. “Under the Carter administration, the economy collapsed to the point that we hired a security guard to patrol our parking lot so gasoline wasn’t stolen from vehicles while their owners were bowling. We survived that time.”
Nyquist said the “best and brightest” students no longer have to leave Linn County to foster solid careers.
“Look at Selmet,” he said. “Rick Kenyon is a local guy who came back and helped grow that company from 250 employees to 700 employees. There are plenty of opportunities for kids to stay here and that’s a neat thing.”
Nyquist said the commissioners agree that the best way to continue helping provide those opportunities is for the county to provide services and information as quickly as possible for people who want to build or expand a business or industry, for a contractor who wants to create housing or if there are planning questions.
“We need to get stuff done in a timely manner, because in business, time is of the essence,” he said. “We need to keep close track on the need for services and meet those needs as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
Commissioner John Lindsey said the county has become a “model for the rest of the state.”
He said young people can get training at the local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Training Center in Tangent, attend nursing school and even become doctors at the COMP-Northwest medical school and Linn-Benton Community College's health care training center, both located on the Samaritan Health Sciences Campus in Lebanon.
“The Pipeline program is in place in Albany and connects young people with work and has been highly successful,” he said. “We have all gone through the hard times and we have finally come out of that.”
Lindsey said the upcoming legislative session could derail economic gains. He's especially concerned about increased costs that could be placed on employers and others if the state imposes a carbon tax.
“I believe people with common sense will prevail,” Lindsey said.
Commissioner Will Tucker said the county has to “keep our processes out of the way of businesses succeeding.”
The commissioners agreed the following projects would be major focuses in 2019:
• Millersburg reload facility: Linn County is one of two finalists to receive $25 million from the Oregon Department of Transportation for development of a reloading facility at the former International Paper property in Millersburg. The other site is at Brooks.
Final documents were submitted for review several months ago, with a target date of late January for a site announcement. Nyquist believes that will be pushed into February and possibly into March.
“We still really like our chances. The state’s transportation issues aren’t going to go away and we believe we have a perfect site for this reloading facility,” he said.
• National Guard training center: Approval was recently given to develop a facility on about 30 acres of a 170-acre parcel of county-owned land on Seven Mile Lane. The center would immediately replace an antiquated armory in Lebanon, but eventually would also replace the Albany armory, also owned by Linn County.
• Lawsuits: Linn County has two active lawsuits against the state of Oregon.
A $1.4 billion breach of contract suit contends the Oregon Department of Forestry has not lived up to a decades-old contract to manage more than 700,000 acres of state forest lands for the greatest maximum value.
Linn County and dozens of other taxing districts believe the state has allowed other issues — water quality, riparian areas, and recreations — to affect the annual harvest and in turn, reduce the amount of income paid to each district annually.
The lawsuit is moving through the courts and a trial is scheduled to begin in October.
“I will be shocked if the other side lets this get to that point,” Nyquist said. “We like where we are in this case.”
The county's other lawsuit against the state concerning unfunded mandates had a September hearing in the Court of Appeals. Nyquist said a ruling will come within a year of that date.
He said a key factor in the local and national economic upturn will be whether interest rates hold steady or increase.
“Every time interest rates increase, housing costs go up and opportunities go down,” he said.
Nyquist said the cost of funding the Public Employees Retirement System will take another major increase in the coming year.
“It already costs about 28 percent of our payroll and it is expected to go up another 4 percent,” he said. “We might be looking at layoffs. When you add that to what we pay in benefits such as health insurance, holidays and sick days, it is about $1 in benefits for every $1 earned.”