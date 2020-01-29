Commissioners OK zoning change for Helping Hands project

“I’m concerned that traffic flow may already be exceeding the speed the road was designed for when it was constructed,” Nyquist said.

In other business, the commissioners:

• Learned from Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon that the jail has added one bunk, bringing the total number of beds to 231. According to the sheriff, the average number of inmates daily is up from 190 last year to about 210 so far this year. “We’ve gotten up to 227, but we like to keep a bed or two open in case we need them,” Yon said.

• Heard concerns from Linn County Juvenile Director Torri Lynn that a recent news story regarding sexual abuse allegations among young women at the Oak Creek Youth Correctional Facility may have confused some people. He said the Linn Benton Juvenile Center is not Oak Creek and operates differently. Lynn said that in December, 27 youth from Linn County were held for an average of 7.8 days. There were 8 young people from Benton County with an average stay of 9.4 days.

• Approved the purchase of a motor grader for $298,850, a wheel loader for $191,850 and compact construction equipment for $106,800 from Peterson Cat for the Linn County Road Department.

• Approved going out for a request for proposals to develop an internal pay equity analysis. The Oregon Legislature passed the Oregon Equal Pay Act in 2017 and made revisions in 2019. The law suggests employers conduct an equal pay analysis every three years to avoid liabilities regarding compensation practices should entities be named in a lawsuit.

