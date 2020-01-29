Commissioners OK zoning change for Helping Hands project

It didn’t take long Tuesday for the Linn County Board of Commissioners to approve a zoning map amendment for 4.32 acres leased by Albany Helping Hands at 5150 Highway 20 east of Albany.
The 3-0 vote followed a 5-0 vote by the Planning Commission.
The zoning will change from urban growth management to urban growth area - rural commercial.
Chris Erickson, a member of the Albany Helping Hands board of directors, said the organization provides shelter for up to 130 homeless people per day, plus foods and work opportunities.
For the last 10 years, the organization has leased the Highway 20 property and operated a firewood lot, produce market and U-Haul service. According to Erickson, the woodlot provides firewood for 17 stores, such as Coastal Farm & Ranch, as well as the Linn County Parks Department.
The next business venture will be Tom’s Bark and Gravel, which could add six job opportunities, he said.
The only public comment came from a neighbor, Patricia Cordell, who was concerned that additional traffic from the expansion may lead to more accidents. Commissioner Roger Nyquist echoed that concern and asked Albany Helping Hands representatives to work with Linn County Roadmaster Darrin Lane to develop a “best practices” protocol concerning traffic flow to and from the site.
“I’m concerned that traffic flow may already be exceeding the speed the road was designed for when it was constructed,” Nyquist said.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Learned from Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon that the jail has added one bunk, bringing the total number of beds to 231. According to the sheriff, the average number of inmates daily is up from 190 last year to about 210 so far this year. “We’ve gotten up to 227, but we like to keep a bed or two open in case we need them,” Yon said.
• Heard concerns from Linn County Juvenile Director Torri Lynn that a recent news story regarding sexual abuse allegations among young women at the Oak Creek Youth Correctional Facility may have confused some people. He said the Linn Benton Juvenile Center is not Oak Creek and operates differently. Lynn said that in December, 27 youth from Linn County were held for an average of 7.8 days. There were 8 young people from Benton County with an average stay of 9.4 days.
• Approved the purchase of a motor grader for $298,850, a wheel loader for $191,850 and compact construction equipment for $106,800 from Peterson Cat for the Linn County Road Department.
• Approved going out for a request for proposals to develop an internal pay equity analysis. The Oregon Legislature passed the Oregon Equal Pay Act in 2017 and made revisions in 2019. The law suggests employers conduct an equal pay analysis every three years to avoid liabilities regarding compensation practices should entities be named in a lawsuit.