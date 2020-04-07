Commissioners OK transportation funds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Linn County Board of Commissioners has approved $283,822 in Transportation Advisory Committee funding for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

In a written report to the commissioners, country transportation adviser Mark Volmert said the money comes from the Oregon Special Transportation Fund. This fund is designed to improve transportation services for seniors 60 and older and or persons with disabilities.

Funds are generated by a 2 cent tax on a pack of cigarettes, the sale of DMV identification cards and off-road fuel taxes.

During the 2019-2021 biennium, Linn County’s share of funds is $586,915, nearly identical to the 2017-19 biennium, but down from the 2015-17 total of $71,556.

Volmert said 11 programs applied for funding. Nine requested the same amount of funding and two, Volunteer Caregivers and Sunshine Industries, asked for increased funding.

Volunteer Caregivers is currently receiving $21,329 and asked for and will receive $31,240. Caregivers provides rides for “particularly fragile” people, who need transportation to Salem and Portland that they cannot get from other sources.