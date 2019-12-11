Commissioners OK salary hikes for inspectors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wheeldon said he has a new plans examiner who is coming up to speed, but “we have always emphasized a short turnaround for planning reviews and we’re not completing reviews as quickly as I like.”

Lindsey, who has a background in electrical work, said the county is competitive when it comes to the electrical and plumbing inspector positions, because those jobs require extensive state and national testing.

Wyatt said that although the pay scale for the county positions may be a bit below the private sector, the overall county compensation package which includes retirement and insurance benefits, are highly competitive.

“We know the problem. The marketplace is telling us we’re too low,” Nyquist said. “So, let’s fix it. We can either compete with the private sector or sit here and complain.”

Wheeldon also updated the commissioners on his department’s activities.

He said that the number of county building permits is “nearly identical” to the same time last year at 138, but revenue from the permits is up 15%.

Wheeldon said the revenue increase is because there have been several commercial and industrial projects in the county.