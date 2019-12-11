Commissioners OK salary hikes for inspectors

Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker are tired of seeing electrical and plumbing inspectors come and go in the Planning and Building Department, causing a slowdown for contractors and homeowners.
Tuesday morning, in an attempt to curb the problem, they directed county administrator Ralph Wyatt to begin the process of increasing the base wage for those positions by 10%.
Currently, the electrical inspector II pay scale starts at $5,061 per month and goes up to $6,460 per month after six years on the job. The plumbing inspector II position starts at $4,820 per month and goes up to $6,155 per month.
The action came after Planning and Building Director Robert Wheeldon told the commissioners their most recent electrical inspector had left for a job in the private sector. It’s a scenario that has been repeated several times in recent years.
To ease the problem in the short-term, the commissioners approved a request by Wheeldon to contract with Northwest Code Professionals, primarily for electrical inspections.
Wheeldon said he expects a contracted person would work for the county daily for about two weeks to catch up and then on an as needed basis. The contract is for up to $125,000 for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
“I’m concerned about our level of service,” board chairman Nyquist said. “Are we meeting the time requirements of our residents and contractors?”
Wheeldon said he has a new plans examiner who is coming up to speed, but “we have always emphasized a short turnaround for planning reviews and we’re not completing reviews as quickly as I like.”
Lindsey, who has a background in electrical work, said the county is competitive when it comes to the electrical and plumbing inspector positions, because those jobs require extensive state and national testing.
Wyatt said that although the pay scale for the county positions may be a bit below the private sector, the overall county compensation package which includes retirement and insurance benefits, are highly competitive.
“We know the problem. The marketplace is telling us we’re too low,” Nyquist said. “So, let’s fix it. We can either compete with the private sector or sit here and complain.”
Wheeldon also updated the commissioners on his department’s activities.
He said that the number of county building permits is “nearly identical” to the same time last year at 138, but revenue from the permits is up 15%.
Wheeldon said the revenue increase is because there have been several commercial and industrial projects in the county.
The number of residential and commercial projects in the contract cities — communities that contract with the county for inspection services — is down 20% and revenue is down 40%.
Overall, Wheeldon noted, revenue is down about 4%.