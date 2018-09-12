In a brief meeting Wednesday morning, Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist and John Lindsey approved renewing a contract with the Weyerhaeuser Co. to lease 25 acres on Thomas Creek as the Linn County Sheriff’s Posse camp.
Commissioner Will Tucker was on a mission trip to Africa.
Undersheriff Paul Timm told the commissioners the contract is for a five-year lease with up to four five-year extensions, taking the lease through May 30, 2043. There is no cost to the county.
The property is used as a training site for the county’s search and rescue program and includes bunk houses for trainees.
“We have built up the property over the years and it is now an excellent training site for our search and rescue program,” Sheriff Jim Yon noted in a letter to the commissioners.
In other business, the commissioners were told by Planning and Building Director Robert Wheeldon that building activity is a bit lighter than at this time a year ago, but land use and planning permit activity is up.
Nyquist inquired as to progress on the E-permitting computerized program. Wheeldon said it was behind schedule, but he hopes it's operational by spring.