Linn County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the purchase of a new $776,649 generator for the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Undersheriff Paul Timm said the project began in the 2017-18 fiscal year with a nationwide search for the right equipment to provide emergency power for the jail and dispatch center.
The current generator, which was formerly used at the Linn County Courthouse, is more than 30 years old. In addition to its age, Timm said, the generator does not provide the “clean” power needed for the modern electronic equipment at the data center and 911 call center.
He added that it is “woefully undersized.”
Timm said Linn County is working with an interstate cooperative procurement program called SourceWell and has negotiated a contract with the Portland-based Peterson Power Systems. The county is working locally with Jacobs Engineering and EC Construction.
In other business at their weekly meeting, the commissioners:
• Heard from Planning Director Robert Wheeldon that rural building permits are down 8% from last year and permits for site-built dwellings are down 20%. Contract city permits are up 6.5% and although overall permit revenue is down 7%, Wheeldon said reduced office expenses will allow the department to meet its 2018-19 budget.
• Approved a county fee schedule for 2019-20. Examples of changes: the cost to rent the exhibit hall at the Fair & Expo Center will increase from $2,940 to $3,400; the cost of a single family dwelling new site evaluation by the Environmental Health Department will increase from $745 to $770; the cost of lodging an inmate at the Linn County Jail per day will increase from $86.234 to $90.02.
• Signed Linn County Road Department contracts for the Little Rock Creek Bridge Project, which will be reimbursed by the Oregon Department of Transportation; with North Santiam Paving for countywide 2019 asphalt overlay projects; and approved a change order with North Santiam Paving for an additional $378.75 for a guardrail end piece addition at the Foster Dam Road Improvement Project.