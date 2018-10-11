Linn County commissioners approved a pair of bids and took action on a handful of other items during their meeting on Tuesday.
Commissioners Roger Nyquist and Will Tucker:
• Approved a bid of $318,500 from Pac West Machinery for the purchase of a hydrostatic drive chip spreader. With trade-in, the bid was $296,800. Nyquist was concerned because there only one bid, but Roadmaster Darrin Lane said the piece of equipment is highly specialized.
• Approved a bid of $826,158 by North Santiam Paving for Foster Dam Road improvements.
• Approved vacating a small piece of property on Riverside Drive. Lane said all area landowners approved of the process. The county also waived the usual $250 filing fee.
• Approved the sale of small pieces of tax foreclosed property in Mill City to neighboring property owner Glen Berg for $2,500 and $2,000, respectively.
• Were told by Planning Director Robert Wheeldon that building and inspection permits are down a bit compared to the first quarter of the last fiscal year.
Commissioner John Lindsey was in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.