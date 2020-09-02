Commissioners OK IP water rights transfer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday morning the Linn County Board of Commissioners approved a request by International Paper to sell 7.4 million cubic feet of Willamette River water rights to the city of Cornelius.

The water rights were attached to the former IP paper mill at Millersburg, which is now owned by Linn County, but will be sold to the Linn Economic Development Group for development of a transmodal truck-to-train reload facility.

In November, Linn County purchased 192 acres from IP for $10 million and will sell 60 acres to the development group for the transmodal project. The cost will be reimbursed out of the $25 million committed to the project by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Remaining acres will be either sold or used for an industrial park development.

When IP sold the property to Linn County, it retained water rights.

Linn County and the Linn Economic Development Group have the right to negotiate with IP to purchase a portion of the remaining water rights attached to the property.

In other action, the commissioners: