Commissioners OK IP water rights transfer

Tuesday morning the Linn County Board of Commissioners approved a request by International Paper to sell 7.4 million cubic feet of Willamette River water rights to the city of Cornelius.
The water rights were attached to the former IP paper mill at Millersburg, which is now owned by Linn County, but will be sold to the Linn Economic Development Group for development of a transmodal truck-to-train reload facility.
In November, Linn County purchased 192 acres from IP for $10 million and will sell 60 acres to the development group for the transmodal project. The cost will be reimbursed out of the $25 million committed to the project by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Remaining acres will be either sold or used for an industrial park development.
When IP sold the property to Linn County, it retained water rights.
Linn County and the Linn Economic Development Group have the right to negotiate with IP to purchase a portion of the remaining water rights attached to the property.
In other action, the commissioners:
• Approved allowing Sierra Cascade Forest Products to conduct a Phase II environmental site assessment on a former mill site in Lyons. The company had agreed to the 68-acre purchase in May for $525,000 and then asked that the sale closure be delayed until the assessment is completed. Payment is now due by March 1.
• Authorized the closure of North River Drive from 6:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 and 6:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 to allow for the Best in the West Triathlon at Lewis Creek Park on Foster Reservoir.
• Approved the transfer of $154,731 within the general administration fund. Of that total, $60,000 is associated with the retirement payout for former County Administrator Ralph Wyatt and $94,731 is within the Veterans Services Department.
